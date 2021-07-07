European equities higher at the open today

European stocks cut back some of yesterday's losses

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.3% This despite a more tepid mood in US futures, which are looking flattish at the moment.





If anything, keep an eye out on the bond market as we look towards the Fed minutes release later today. That will arguably be what kicks off any significant reverberations in the market once again especially once we get into US trading later.





For now, 10-year yields are stabilising around 1.366% off the lows near 1.35% yesterday.