European equities keep higher at the open
The more positive risk mood continues in the European morning
- Eurostoxx +0.5%
- Germany DAX +0.9%
- France CAC 40 +0.6%
- UK FTSE +0.9%
- Spain IBEX +0.6%
Risk is getting a nice shove higher to start European trading today with Treasury yields also hitting session highs across the curve now. 10-year yields are up by 4 bps to 1.568%.
That is starting to give USD/JPY a nudge towards the 109.00 handle as the market continues to see fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak recede for the time being at least.