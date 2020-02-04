European equities keep higher at the open

The more positive risk mood continues in the European morning

  • Eurostoxx +0.5%
  • Germany DAX +0.9%
  • France CAC 40 +0.6%
  • UK FTSE +0.9%
  • Spain IBEX +0.6%
Risk is getting a nice shove higher to start European trading today with Treasury yields also hitting session highs across the curve now. 10-year yields are up by 4 bps to 1.568%.

That is starting to give USD/JPY a nudge towards the 109.00 handle as the market continues to see fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak recede for the time being at least.

