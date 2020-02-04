European equities keep higher at the open

The more positive risk mood continues in the European morning

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Risk is getting a nice shove higher to start European trading today with Treasury yields also hitting session highs across the curve now. 10-year yields are up by 4 bps to 1.568%.





That is starting to give USD/JPY a nudge towards the 109.00 handle as the market continues to see fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak recede for the time being at least.



