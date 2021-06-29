European equities little changed to kick start the day
Quiet as she goes in Europe
- Eurostoxx +0.1%
- Germany DAX flat
- France CAC 40 +0.1%
- UK FTSE flat
- Spain IBEX -0.1%
Well, if you ever need confirmation that summer is here then the price action over the last two days in Europe certainly tells the story. With a lot of anticipation on the US non-farm payrolls later in the week, it is a fair bit quiet now with month-end in focus.
US futures are mixed for the time being, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures up 0.2%