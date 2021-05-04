European equities little changed to start the day

UK stocks gain in catch-up play after the long weekend

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.1% The overall risk mood is more tepid in general with US futures also keeping little changed. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, Dow futures flat.





In FX, the dollar is still holding modest gains across the board as it trades near the highs for the day to get the session underway. EUR/USD is down 0.3% to 1.2025 with yesterday's lows around 1.2013-15 in focus while USD/JPY is up 0.3% to 109.42.