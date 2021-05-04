European equities little changed to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK stocks gain in catch-up play after the long weekend

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX flat
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.8%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
The overall risk mood is more tepid in general with US futures also keeping little changed. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, Dow futures flat.

In FX, the dollar is still holding modest gains across the board as it trades near the highs for the day to get the session underway. EUR/USD is down 0.3% to 1.2025 with yesterday's lows around 1.2013-15 in focus while USD/JPY is up 0.3% to 109.42.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose