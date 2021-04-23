European equities lower at the open today

Slightly softer tones among European indices to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

To some degree, the slightly lower nudge owes to some catch up after European indices closed higher yesterday and all before the Biden capital gains tax debacle hit US equities late in the session - some three hours after the initial headline.





US futures are treading with some slight caution, keeping little changed with S&P 500 futures now up 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat on the day.



