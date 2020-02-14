European equities more tepid at the open today

The market is staying indecisive to begin the session

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Risk tones are still relatively mixed on the day as we see European stocks keep nearer to flat levels to start the session. Bond yields are still mildly lower and that isn't really helping major currencies find any firm direction so far today.





USD/JPY keeps a little weaker around 109.77 but is little changed over the past few hours.



