Little change at the open to start the new week

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.2%

Italy MIB +0.1%

The risk mood remains more steady as we begin the session, leaving little movement among European stocks as we begin the day. It's a bit of a waiting game right now as we look towards key central bank meetings and possibly further trade developments during the week.