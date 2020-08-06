European equities nudge higher after slower start

DAX now up by ~0.8% on the session

Besides the UK FTSE, all other indices are also trading higher as equity investors lean towards being slightly more optimistic to start the session.





But this all still feels like a lot of noise considering the choppy scenes we have seen in European trading this week for the most part. Wall Street still holds the key in my view.





US futures are keeping a little higher though, up by ~0.3% currently:









But 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.5 bps to 0.533% so that is leaving for mixed tones across markets at the moment.





In the currencies space, the dollar is the one firming across the board so it is tough to really try and look too much into the choppy moves to start the session.



