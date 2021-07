Risk keeps steadier to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The market is keeping a steadier tone as we get things going in European trading, with US futures little changed in general. S&P 500 futures are flat while 10-year Treasury yields are up 2 bps to 1.317% currently.





I reckon we may see this keep the course until we get to the US retail sales data later today.