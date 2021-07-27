European equities open lower to start the day

Tepid tones as the market keeps more cautious for now

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.5%





The latter closes as its lowest level since November as the rout extends.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The bloodbath in China is tempering with the risk mood a little, with the aussie and kiwi dragged to the lows for the day currently - erasing yesterday's slight advance.

The slightly softer mood comes as Chinese equities bleed into the close with the Hang Seng now down 3.5% (it fell by 4% yesterday) and the Shanghai Composite closing down by 2.5% and CSI 300 index closing down by 3.5%.