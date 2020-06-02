European equities open higher to start the day

DAX leads gains on catch up after the long weekend

Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +2.5%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

European equities are keeping a firmer posture to start the session, with investors not too concerned by the ongoing protests in the US - more reflected in US futures.





The DAX is leading the charge upon returning from the long weekend, playing catch up to the solid day of gains seen yesterday as well. Once again, the market is taking the glass half-full approach but just be mindful of the mood once Wall Street steps in later today.





US futures are down by about 0.2% to 0.3% at the moment, with investors weighing the reopening of the economy and the brewing civil unrest in the US at the moment.



