European equities open higher to start the day

Risk on vibes continue as we get things underway

  • Eurostoxx +0.9%
  • Germany DAX +1.0%
  • France CAC 40 +0.8%
  • UK FTSE +0.8%
  • Spain IBEX +1.0%
This comes despite a late stutter seen in Chinese equities, with the Shanghai Composite falling by 1.5% after having pared earlier losses to about 0.2% going into the final hour. But US futures are still keeping firm, with S&P 500 futures up by ~0.7% currently.

That is helping with the risk mood in general and is keeping the dollar a tad lower with the aussie and kiwi still holding firm to start the session.
