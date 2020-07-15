European equities open higher to start the day

Risk on vibes continue as we get things underway

Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

This comes despite a late stutter seen in Chinese equities, with the Shanghai Composite falling by 1.5% after having pared earlier losses to about 0.2% going into the final hour. But US futures are still keeping firm, with S&P 500 futures up by ~0.7% currently.





That is helping with the risk mood in general and is keeping the dollar a tad lower with the aussie and kiwi still holding firm to start the session.



