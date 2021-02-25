European equities open higher to start the day

Europe keeps the optimism flowing despite a pullback in US futures

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.8% The risk mood in Europe remains undeterred for now but just be mindful of the potential for negative spillovers from higher yields, that is if it starts to threaten broader market sentiment later on in the day - especially going into US trading.





For now, the pullback in US futures is rather measured but it is worth keeping an eye out on things just in case.