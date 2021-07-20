European equities open higher to start the day

A light bounce after yesterday's heavy decline

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.3% Equities are breathing a little easier to get the session underway but it doesn't take away from the sharp declines experienced yesterday. US futures are also modestly higher, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.5% on the day.





US 10-year yields are also keeping a decent bounce to 1.215% but that still pales largely in comparison to the near 11 bps drop from yesterday to a low of 1.174%.





In FX, the mood is still tentative with commodity currencies lower while the dollar is slightly firmer across the board with EUR/USD down to 1.1780.