European equities open higher to start the day

A positive start as European indices look to end the week higher

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.4% Suddenly, Monday's drop looks to be more of a blip more than anything else as European equities push higher again as we look towards the end of the week.





US futures are also keeping a decent advance, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%.





The overall risk mood is keeping more positive for now but it is still early in the day.