European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A positive start as European indices look to end the week higher

  • Eurostoxx +0.5%
  • Germany DAX +0.6%
  • France CAC 40 +0.6%
  • UK FTSE +0.5%
  • Spain IBEX +0.4%
Suddenly, Monday's drop looks to be more of a blip more than anything else as European equities push higher again as we look towards the end of the week.

US futures are also keeping a decent advance, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%.

The overall risk mood is keeping more positive for now but it is still early in the day.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose