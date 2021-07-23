European equities open higher to start the day
A positive start as European indices look to end the week higher
- Eurostoxx +0.5%
- Germany DAX +0.6%
- France CAC 40 +0.6%
- UK FTSE +0.5%
- Spain IBEX +0.4%
Suddenly, Monday's drop looks to be more of a blip more than anything else as European equities push higher again as we look towards the end of the week.
US futures are also keeping a decent advance, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%.
The overall risk mood is keeping more positive for now but it is still early in the day.