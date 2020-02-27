European equities open lower to start the day

Softer tones at the open but there are some encouraging signs for risk

Eurostoxx -1.8%

Germany DAX -1.9%

France CAC 40 -1.9%

UK FTSE -1.8%

Spain IBEX -1.7%

A rough start to the session for European equities but investors can take a bit of heart in a slight recovery in US futures over the past hour:









E-minis were down by over 1.5% earlier but has pared back losses to just around 0.6% currently to start the European morning.





It is still early in the day to call for any risk recovery but at least the picture isn't as bleak as a few hours ago. That said, Treasury yields are still keeping lower with 10-year yields sitting at 1.30% currently - down by 3.7 bps on the day.



