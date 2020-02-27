European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Softer tones at the open but there are some encouraging signs for risk

  • Eurostoxx -1.8%
  • Germany DAX -1.9%
  • France CAC 40 -1.9%
  • UK FTSE -1.8%
  • Spain IBEX -1.7%
ForexLive
A rough start to the session for European equities but investors can take a bit of heart in a slight recovery in US futures over the past hour:

E-minis 27-02
E-minis were down by over 1.5% earlier but has pared back losses to just around 0.6% currently to start the European morning.

It is still early in the day to call for any risk recovery but at least the picture isn't as bleak as a few hours ago. That said, Treasury yields are still keeping lower with 10-year yields sitting at 1.30% currently - down by 3.7 bps on the day.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose