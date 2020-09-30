European equities open lower to start the day

A softer mood as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

This mirrors the softer mood seen in US futures, which are down by ~1% currently.





The hit to risk sentiment came after the conclusion of the US presidential debate, which offered little comfort to investors in general as we only got to see Trump and Biden bicker and interrupt one another for the most part.





Looking ahead, just be wary of month-end and quarter-end flows ahead of the London fix later, as that may make things a bit more messy in trading today.



