European equities open lower to start the day

A softer tone in the equities space as the session gets underway

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

European investors are picking up from where Asia left off, as stocks keep lower with US futures also seen down by ~0.5% as stimulus talks drag on once again.









As for Europe, the worsening virus situation isn't helping and the DAX definitely isn't liking the record number of daily infections reported by Germany today.



