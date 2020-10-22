European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A softer tone in the equities space as the session gets underway

  • Eurostoxx -0.5%
  • Germany DAX -1.0%
  • France CAC 40 -0.5%
  • UK FTSE -0.4%
  • Spain IBEX -0.7%
European investors are picking up from where Asia left off, as stocks keep lower with US futures also seen down by ~0.5% as stimulus talks drag on once again.

A pre-election deal is almost certainly off the table but don't count out odds of a 'blue sweep', so that might help limit any major meltdown in US stocks.

As for Europe, the worsening virus situation isn't helping and the DAX definitely isn't liking the record number of daily infections reported by Germany today.
