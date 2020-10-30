European equities open lower to start the day

Red across the board to get things underway

Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.9% The losses fit with the softer tone seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down by 1.7%. Besides some mild strength in the yen, major currencies are generally little changed so far with the bond market also looking more disinterested so far.





USD/JPY dropped to a low of 104.13 earlier but is now trading around 104.33 with large option expiries sandwiching the pair at 104.00 and 104.50.





Elsewhere, there is little change in dollar pairs in general as the greenback keeps steadier for the most part despite the more defensive mood in equities.