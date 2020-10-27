European equities open mixed to start the day

Not much firm direction as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.3% There's little hints of any general direction as we get the session started, with major currencies also looking flatter across the board now. The dollar has pared its slight losses earlier to turn near flat levels against the euro and aussie.





Meanwhile, cable is down to session lows of 1.3006 and nears a test of 1.3000 and its 200-hour moving average once again.





US futures are seen up by ~0.3% but that comes on the back of a more heavy decline in Wall Street yesterday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing near 2% down. So, it is tough to read much into the slight gain for the time being.





Update (0813 GMT): That was quick, the DAX is now down 0.3%.



