European equities open sharply lower, decline led by travel and leisure stocks
The latest virus situation in the UK is causing jitters to spread across the region as travel bans are returning
- Eurostoxx -2.0%
- Germany DAX -2.1%
- France CAC 40 -1.1%
- UK FTSE -1.0%
- Spain IBEX -2.8%
The travel and leisure sector is down by over 5% with oil and bank sectors both seen down by more than 4% as the session gets underway.
Although the travel ban is mostly for the UK now, there is a growing fear that this mutated virus strain could spread across the region and cause renewed lockdowns and further travel curbs going into the new year.
From a technical perspective, the DAX is seen pulling back further after testing its pre-pandemic highs towards the end of trading last week: