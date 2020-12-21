European equities open sharply lower, decline led by travel and leisure stocks

Eurostoxx -2.0%

Germany DAX -2.1%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -1.0%

Spain IBEX -2.8%

The travel and leisure sector is down by over 5% with oil and bank sectors both seen down by more than 4% as the session gets underway.





Although the travel ban is mostly for the UK now, there is a growing fear that this mutated virus strain could spread across the region and cause renewed lockdowns and further travel curbs going into the new year.