European equities open slightly lower to start the day
Softer tones in Europe to get the session underway
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX -0.4%
- France CAC 40 flat
- UK FTSE -0.1%
- Spain IBEX -0.2%
The softer tone reflects some catch-up play to the decline by US stocks yesterday, which closed ~1.6% lower amid fading stimulus hopes.
However, US futures are trimming some of that decline to start the new day - S&P 500 futures up ~0.5%, Nasdaq futures up ~0.7% - but as we have seen yesterday, that optimism can easily fade by the time Wall Street gets up and running later today.