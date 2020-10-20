European equities open slightly lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Softer tones in Europe to get the session underway

  • Eurostoxx -0.2%
  • Germany DAX -0.4%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE -0.1%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
The softer tone reflects some catch-up play to the decline by US stocks yesterday, which closed ~1.6% lower amid fading stimulus hopes.

However, US futures are trimming some of that decline to start the new day - S&P 500 futures up ~0.5%, Nasdaq futures up ~0.7% - but as we have seen yesterday, that optimism can easily fade by the time Wall Street gets up and running later today.

