European equities open slightly lower to start the day

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

The softer tone reflects some catch-up play to the decline by US stocks yesterday, which closed ~1.6% lower amid fading stimulus hopes.





However, US futures are trimming some of that decline to start the new day - S&P 500 futures up ~0.5%, Nasdaq futures up ~0.7% - but as we have seen yesterday, that optimism can easily fade by the time Wall Street gets up and running later today.