European mid-morning: Markets tepid ahead of key events later this week

The pound is keeping mild gains but not much else is happening in the currencies space in the European morning so far

In fact, not much else is happening across markets to start the week. Apart from bit-part gains in bonds - pushing yields lower - markets are looking a bit sleepy at the moment.





USD/JPY was weighed lower to 108.43 as bonds retrace losses slightly after the hot US jobs report on Friday. But if anything else, that suggests that any over-extension from the stronger data is left wanting at this stage.





The pound is keeping higher as recent voting intentions continue to maintain a lead for Boris Johnson's Conservatives. It's all about the Thursday election now for the pound so expect opinion polls over the next few days to also potentially affect price action.





Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi are keeping a little weaker but nothing major as both currencies are trading in narrow ranges against the dollar still. Equities remain more or less flat so far during the session with little change observed.





Looking ahead, there is little on the economic calendar to shift the dial as markets are keeping their focus on the bigger and key risk events later in the week.





Of which, we have the Fed, SNB and ECB monetary policy meetings alongside the UK election as well as US-China trade developments ahead of the 15 December tariffs deadline.



