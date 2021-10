TTF prices down 14% today

What a beautiful chart this is. Parabolic move into a narrowing consolidation and it resolves to the downside. It cracked yesterday and crumbled today.





That's a bit of help for the ECB's transitory narrative, though prices still remain sky high. From here it depends on the weather. Right now, November forecasts for both Europe and the US are looking better, though we may see some cold in the eastern US next week.