European shares end with strong gains on the day

Hope that all stimulus and virus precautions will pay off down the road

The European shares are ending the session with strong gains on the day. Global stocks are being pushed higher on hopes that all the central bank and government stimulus, combined with the virus precautions will pay off down the road. Time will tell.







For the day the provisional closes (they seem higher) are showing:



German DAX rose 10.1%. The biggest gain since 2008



France's CAC rose 7.6%



UK's FTSE 100 rose 7.5%. The biggest gain since 2008



Spain's Ibex rose +7.7%.



Italy's FTSE MIB rose 7.3%







In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher higher