European shares recover and close higher on the day

Sharp declines are retraced

The major European stock indices staged a big recovery off of the low levels. The major indices are closing higher on the day.







The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.9%



France's CAC, +1.5%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.5%



Spain's Ibex, +0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%

What was the damage at the lows? How low was the lows for each of the major indices?







German DAX was down -3.53% at the low



France's CAC was down -3.07% at the low



UK FTSE was down -3.25% at the low



Spain's Ibex was down -2.64% the low



Italy's FTSE MIB was down -2.37% at the low









In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

gold is trading up $14.35 or 0.89% at $1631.35



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.17 or -4.74% at $23.34

in the US stock market trading remains volatile, but sharply higher:

S&P index is up 119 points or 4.8% at 2595



NASDAQ index is up 297 points or 4.03% at 7681.46



Dow is up 1127 points or 5.3% at 22331. In the US debt market, yields are lower with the yield curve flattening about 1 basis point:

In the forex market, the USD is getting hammered today with the greenback losing ground versus all the major currencies. It is doing the best versus the Canadian dollar at -0.9% and the worst versus the GBP at -2.2% on the day.





ForexLive

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields tumbled, and outpaced the decline in the US 10 year (-6.7 basis points). Central banks are busy buying debt instruments and the ECB is certainly one of them. Spain's 10 year yield fell -30.1 basis point and was the biggest mover on the day: