Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly tepid tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
This mirrors the tone in Asia as well as that of US futures, as investors take a bit of a breather from the unrelenting risk rally over the past few sessions. But fret not, more stimulus is likely on the way with the ECB policy decision to follow closer to European midday.

The central bank is expected to add to its PEPP stimulus so investors will be hoping that they will at least deliver on that later on in the session.

