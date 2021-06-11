Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Steady as she goes in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
European indices had a bit more of a middling day yesterday but futures are keeping steadier and slightly higher for the time being. US futures are also reflecting similar sentiment with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.1% currently.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes flattish at 28,948.73 while the Topix ends higher by 0.1% at 1,954.02. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is up 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.3% in a bit more of a mixed mood for Chinese stocks.

