Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

Softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3% Risk is keeping more defensive to start the session, with UK stocks leading the decline amid the push higher in the pound today with cable sitting at 1.4200 currently.





The softer mood carries over from Asia as the Shanghai Composite closes down 2% to post its worst daily decline since 24 July 2019. Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping lower with S&P 500 futures down 0.5% and Nasdaq futures down 0.9% on the day.