Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Positive tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.5%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%
This follows the solid gains on Friday, in which US equities also posted a strong session after Fed tightening fears were eased by a weaker US jobs report.

Yup, we have approached a rather convoluted timeline in the market where bad data i.e. hopes for a longer period of easy money is something that fuels equities.

Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping a little higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.2% to start the session.

