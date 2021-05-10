Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.7% This follows the solid gains on Friday, in which US equities also posted a strong session after Fed tightening fears were eased by a weaker US jobs report.





Yup, we have approached a rather convoluted timeline in the market where bad data i.e. hopes for a longer period of easy money is something that fuels equities.





Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping a little higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.2% to start the session.