Slightly more positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% This keeps with the mood from yesterday, with US futures also a touch higher by roughly 0.1% as we look to get things going on the session.





The bond market remains more tentative with 10-year Treasury yields flattish @ 1.285%.





In Asia, the Hang Seng is trading up 1.8% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.3%.