A brighter start after the long weekend

German DAX futures +1.7%

French CAC 40 futures +1.2%

UK FTSE futures +1.2%

The risk mood remains more optimistic as we begin European trading, as investors are taking heart from the better performance by Asian equities.





The mood is helped by the better-than-expected China trade balance data but earnings season looms on Wall Street, so that is something to watch out for in the sessions ahead.