Eurostoxx futures flat in early European morning trade
Tepid tones observed in early trades
UK stocks look to continue benefiting from a weaker pound and reopening prospects, while sentiment across the region remains more tepid and flattish for now.
- German DAX futures flat
- UK FTSE futures +0.2%
- Spanish IBEX futures flat
This comes as US futures pared its slight gains earlier to flat levels, with Treasury yields slightly on the rise to start the session. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are both flat after briefly turning negative as 10-year yields are up near 3 bps close to 1.65%.