Eurostoxx futures flat in early European morning trade

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
UK stocks look to continue benefiting from a weaker pound and reopening prospects, while sentiment across the region remains more tepid and flattish for now.

This comes as US futures pared its slight gains earlier to flat levels, with Treasury yields slightly on the rise to start the session. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are both flat after briefly turning negative as 10-year yields are up near 3 bps close to 1.65%.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose