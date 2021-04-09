Eurostoxx futures flat in early European morning trade

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures flat







This comes as US futures pared its slight gains earlier to flat levels, with Treasury yields slightly on the rise to start the session. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are both flat after briefly turning negative as 10-year yields are up near 3 bps close to 1.65%.

UK stocks look to continue benefiting from a weaker pound and reopening prospects, while sentiment across the region remains more tepid and flattish for now.