Little change observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1% This mirrors the tone in US futures, with S&P 500 futures flat, Nasdaq futures down 0.1% and Dow futures up 0.1% as we get things underway.





A broadly weaker dollar is still playing out in the major currencies space but so far the move is still rather contained since early Asia Pacific trading.