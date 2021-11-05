Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1% A bit of a mixed and lazy mood as we look to get things underway in Europe, which more or less mirrors that of US futures. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are both flat while Dow futures are down 0.1% at the moment.





The market is stepping with trepidation for now as we await the final key risk event of the week i.e. US non-farm payrolls later in the day.