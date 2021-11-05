Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%
A bit of a mixed and lazy mood as we look to get things underway in Europe, which more or less mirrors that of US futures. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are both flat while Dow futures are down 0.1% at the moment.

The market is stepping with trepidation for now as we await the final key risk event of the week i.e. US non-farm payrolls later in the day.

