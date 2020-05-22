Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The softer tones carry over to Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures -1.1%
  • UK FTSE futures -1.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -1.0%
This mirrors the sour mood seen in US futures and Asian equities, amid geopolitical tensions involving Hong Kong and China - as well as the US.

US futures are now down by 0.7% and the overall mood is keeping the dollar and yen underpinned as we begin European morning trade.

Also, just be reminded that it will be a long weekend in the UK (and US) so some repositioning trades in risk and the dollar may be a factor today.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose