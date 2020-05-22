Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

German DAX futures -1.1%

UK FTSE futures -1.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.0%

This mirrors the sour mood seen in US futures and Asian equities, amid geopolitical tensions involving Hong Kong and China - as well as the US.





US futures are now down by 0.7% and the overall mood is keeping the dollar and yen underpinned as we begin European morning trade.





Also, just be reminded that it will be a long weekend in the UK (and US) so some repositioning trades in risk and the dollar may be a factor today.