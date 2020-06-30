Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Mildly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spain IBEX futures -0.2%

This largely mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which have dipped a little in the past hour following the Australia virus news earlier here . E-minis are now seen down 0.2% as we look to get things going in the European trading session ahead.





In turn, this is keeping major currencies more on the defensive with the dollar gaining further ground to kick start the day. AUD/USD is dragged down to a low of 0.6855 now.



