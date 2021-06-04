Eurozone April retail sales -3.1% vs -1.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 June 2021
Retail sales activity in the euro area moderated in April after supposed Easter sales boosted the March numbers, with non-food products declining by 4.7% while food, drinks, and tobacco declined by 1.9% on the month.
- Prior +2.7%; revised to +3.3%
- Retail sales +23.9% vs +25.0% y/y expected
- Prior +12.0%; revised to +13.1%
The outlook towards the summer remains hopeful so we'll see how things go in the months ahead and if there will be more solid numbers to follow in Q3.