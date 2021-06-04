Eurozone April retail sales -3.1% vs -1.5% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 June 2021


  • Prior +2.7%; revised to +3.3%
  • Retail sales +23.9% vs +25.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +12.0%; revised to +13.1%
Retail sales activity in the euro area moderated in April after supposed Easter sales boosted the March numbers, with non-food products declining by 4.7% while food, drinks, and tobacco declined by 1.9% on the month.

The outlook towards the summer remains hopeful so we'll see how things go in the months ahead and if there will be more solid numbers to follow in Q3.
