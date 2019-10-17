Eurozone August construction output -0.5% vs -0.7% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 October 2019





Prior -0.7%; revised to -0.2%

Construction output +1.2% y/y

Prior +1.1%; revised to +1.8%

The more sluggish monthly figure is a bit offset by a more positive revision to the July reading, though the annual estimate continues to reflect decent construction activity.





That said, it will do little to suggest that economic conditions in the region is still taking a turn for the worse and Q3 growth is expected to slow down further.



