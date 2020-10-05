Eurozone August retail sales +4.4% vs +2.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 5 October 2020

Prior -1.3%; revised to -1.8%

Retail sales +3.7% vs +2.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%; revised to -0.1%





However, we'll have to see how the trend looks like towards the end of Q3 and the early stages of Q4 to determine if the recovery pace can keep up.



Here's the breakdown:





Retail sales activity rebounded stronger-than-expected in August, after the slight slump in July, owing to a sharp surge in online purchases and clothing sales. That is encouraging to note in terms of consumer spending in the region at least.