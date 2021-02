Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 February 2021

Prior -6.1%; revised to -5.7%

Retail sales +0.6% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Prior -2.9%; revised to -2.2%









Christmas shopping provided a boost to euro area retail sales to round off last year, with clothing and shoe sales surging as compared to November. The jump in retail sales activity was most noticeable in France and Belgium, helping to offset the slump in Germany.