Eurozone February final consumer confidence -6.6 vs -6.6 prelim
Latest data released by Destatis - 27 February 2020
- Economic confidence 103.5 vs 102.8 expected
- Industrial confidence -6.1 vs -7.2 expected
- Business climate indicator vs -0.25 expected
- Services confidence 11.2 vs 11.0 expected
The prior month's report can be found here. Some more good news for the euro today as economic confidence rises to its highest level since May last year.
For now, sentiment towards the euro area economy isn't really too affected by the virus outbreak but you have to wonder what may happen if things start to pick up in more major countries such as France and Germany in the coming days/weeks.