Eurozone February final consumer confidence -6.6 vs -6.6 prelim

Latest data released by Destatis - 27 February 2020





Economic confidence 103.5 vs 102.8 expected

Industrial confidence -6.1 vs -7.2 expected

Business climate indicator vs -0.25 expected

Services confidence 11.2 vs 11.0 expected

The prior month's report can be found here . Some more good news for the euro today as economic confidence rises to its highest level since May last year.





For now, sentiment towards the euro area economy isn't really too affected by the virus outbreak but you have to wonder what may happen if things start to pick up in more major countries such as France and Germany in the coming days/weeks.



