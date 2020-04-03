Eurozone February retail sales +0.9% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 April 2020

  • Prior +0.6%; revised to +0.7%
  • Retail sales +3.0% vs +1.6% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.7%; revised to +2.2%
This relates to pre-virus economic conditions so it is hardly relevant at this point in time.

