Eurozone July final consumer confidence -15.0 vs -15.0 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 July 2020
Economic confidence continues to rebound from the lows but is still keeping at more subdued levels overall. Again, while there are hints of optimism still seen in these readings, they may be getting ahead of what the actual data has to offer and we will only find out how the two matches up in the coming months.
- Economic confidence 82.3 vs 81.4 expected
- Prior 75.7; revised to 75.8
- Industrial confidence -16.2 vs -17.0 expected
- Prior -21.7; revised to -21.6
- Services confidence -26.1 vs -24.5 expected
- Prior -35.6; revised to -35.5