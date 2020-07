Eurozone July final consumer confidence -15.0 vs -15.0 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 July 2020





Economic confidence 82.3 vs 81.4 expected

Prior 75.7; revised to 75.8

Industrial confidence -16.2 vs -17.0 expected

Prior -21.7; revised to -21.6

Services confidence -26.1 vs -24.5 expected

Prior -35.6; revised to -35.5





Economic confidence continues to rebound from the lows but is still keeping at more subdued levels overall. Again, while there are hints of optimism still seen in these readings, they may be getting ahead of what the actual data has to offer and we will only find out how the two matches up in the coming months.