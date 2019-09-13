Eurozone July trade balance €19.0 billion vs €17.5 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 September 2019





Prior €17.9 billion; revised to €17.7 billion

Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €24.8 billion

Prior €20.6 billion

Looking at the details, exports improved by 0.6% m/m while imports were flat for the month of July. The bulk of the details were preempted by the French and German readings earlier in the week but at least domestic demand isn't seen dropping off heavily to start Q3.





Let's see if such conditions can keep up in the second-half of the year before jumping to any conclusions of a material rebound in trade activity (exports in particular) in the region.



