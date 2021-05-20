Eurozone March current account balance €17.8 billion vs €25.9 billion prior

Latest data released by the ECB - 20 May 2021

It will still take a bit of time for the credit/debit flows of goods and services to normalise but that is the case everywhere else as well as the gradual recovery continues.

