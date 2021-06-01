Eurozone May preliminary CPI +2.0% vs +1.9% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 1 June 2021

  • Prior +1.6%
  • Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.7%
The headline reading is the highest since November 2018 as it reaffirms stronger inflation pressures, which could owe to some part in base effects and also higher input cost inflation across the region/globe.

Core inflation meets estimates and is keeping just under 1%, so that might not raise too many eyebrows at the ECB just yet but watch for the trend in the months ahead.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose