Eurozone May preliminary CPI +2.0% vs +1.9% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 1 June 2021

Prior +1.6%

Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y expected

Prior +0.7%







Core inflation meets estimates and is keeping just under 1%, so that might not raise too many eyebrows at the ECB just yet but watch for the trend in the months ahead.





The headline reading is the highest since November 2018 as it reaffirms stronger inflation pressures, which could owe to some part in base effects and also higher input cost inflation across the region/globe.