Eurozone May trade balance €8.0 billion vs €4.5 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 July 2020

Prior €1.2 billion; revised to €1.6 billion

Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €9.4 billion

Prior €2.9 billion

The trade surplus improved after the narrowing in April but it is all about the details. Exports jumped by 7.8% m/m while imports also went up by 3.2% m/m. That said, the overall levels are still considerably lower as compared to pre-virus trade conditions:





*figures are in billions of euros