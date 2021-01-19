Eurozone November current account balance €24.6 billion vs €26.6 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 19 January 2021

  • Prior €26.6 billion; revised to €25.6 billion
A slight improvement in flows in/out of the euro area for goods but services continue to keep more subdued, with both still seen below pre-virus levels:

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose