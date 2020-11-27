Eurozone November final consumer confidence -17.6 vs -17.6 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 27 November 2020
Euro area economic confidence slumped on the month amid tighter restrictions across the region and that highlights the struggle with the recovery towards the year-end.
- Economic confidence 87.6 vs 86.0 expected
- Prior 90.9; revised to 91.1
- Industrial confidence -10.1 vs -10.9 expected
- Prior -9.6; revised to -9.2
- Services confidence -17.3 vs -16.3 expected
- Prior -11.8; revised to -12.1
As the restrictions look set to continue until the closing stages of the year, it makes for a very uncertain outlook going into Q1 2021 if the virus situation isn't contained.