Eurozone November final consumer confidence -17.6 vs -17.6 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 27 November 2020


  • Economic confidence 87.6 vs 86.0 expected
  • Prior 90.9; revised to 91.1
  • Industrial confidence -10.1 vs -10.9 expected
  • Prior -9.6; revised to -9.2
  • Services confidence -17.3 vs -16.3 expected
  • Prior -11.8; revised to -12.1
Euro area economic confidence slumped on the month amid tighter restrictions across the region and that highlights the struggle with the recovery towards the year-end.

As the restrictions look set to continue until the closing stages of the year, it makes for a very uncertain outlook going into Q1 2021 if the virus situation isn't contained.
