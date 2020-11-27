Eurozone November final consumer confidence -17.6 vs -17.6 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 27 November 2020





Economic confidence 87.6 vs 86.0 expected

Prior 90.9; revised to 91.1

Industrial confidence -10.1 vs -10.9 expected

Prior -9.6; revised to -9.2

Services confidence -17.3 vs -16.3 expected

Prior -11.8; revised to -12.1







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

As the restrictions look set to continue until the closing stages of the year, it makes for a very uncertain outlook going into Q1 2021 if the virus situation isn't contained.

Euro area economic confidence slumped on the month amid tighter restrictions across the region and that highlights the struggle with the recovery towards the year-end.